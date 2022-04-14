© 2022 90.5 WESA
Rate of death due to COVID-19 in largest U.S. counties, including Allegheny, correlated with low-income

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Staff at a Bloomfield Starbucks have voted to unionize, becoming the first store to do so in the commonwealth; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Kris Mamula explains how a study found the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in 100 U.S. counties was most strongly correlated with lack of income; FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tim Wolford tells us how the agency is combatting "sextortion schemes," where an increasing number of teen boys are targeted; and officials worry about the cost of the upcoming election.

Tags

The Confluence StarbucksCOVID-19ConfluenceThe ConfluenceLabor UnionsElection 2022
