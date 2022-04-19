Voters will weigh in on their party’s pick for governor, U.S. Senate in May primary election
On today’s episode of The Confluence: With the May primary election a mere four weeks away, we check in with WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter about the campaigns; cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified in autonomous robots working in local hospitals; and Dawn Keezer with the Pittsburgh Film Office speaks with us, ahead of giving testimony to the state Senate Finance Committee, about increasing film tax credits in the state.