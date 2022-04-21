A hundred days in office, Mayor Ed Gainey on violence, young people, campaign promises

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Mayor Ed Gainey has been in office for just over 100 days, and following a shooting on the North Side he discusses the challenges of addressing violence, what his office hopes to accomplish in the coming days, and other campaign promises; and we speak to a member of Merrill’s Marauders, a Baldwin resident who’s being honored this weekend for his work as part of an army unit that trekked 1,000 miles through Burma to cut off Japanese supply lines during World War II.