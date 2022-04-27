Hundreds of books were banned in Pennsylvania over a nine-month period
On today’s episode of The Confluence: a recent analysis found 456 books banned in Pennsylvania between July 2021 and March 2022, a majority of them in the Central York School District; Diamonte Walker will be the first CEO of Scholar House Pittsburgh, which looks to provide single mothers with affordable housing and support near higher education; and Pittsburgh native Cole Arthur Riley discusses her new book, “This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation and the Stories That Make Us.”