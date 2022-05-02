Advocates say proposed updated regulations for nursing homes would increase transparency

On today’s episode of The Confluence: diplomacy between the U.S. and Israel has emerged as an issue in the race for Pittsburgh's Congressional seat, we speak with WESA’s Chris Potter about which super PACs are buying up ad space; Mike Dixon, the executive director of Basketball Dreamz, discusses what he heard from kids in his after-school program following the deadly shooting on the North Side; and we go foraging in Pittsburgh to see what foods can you find underfoot.

