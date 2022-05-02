© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Advocates say proposed updated regulations for nursing homes would increase transparency

Published May 2, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
nursing_home_medicaid.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: the Pennsylvania Department of Health has proposed regulations that would require more inquiry into potential owners of nursing homes — Pam Walz a supervising attorney with Community Legal Services of Philadelphia explains why these regulations are needed; the Anti-Defamation League recently released data on the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the region, which are up compared to previous years; and how women in the workplace are often asked to do the “non-promotable tasks.”

Tags

The Confluence Nursing Homeanti-SemitismPittsburgh Arts & Lectures
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
