Perspective from a Pennsylvania abortion provider in light of the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The medical director of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania discusses what’s it’s like offering abortions in the region, including to patients traveling from states where these services are restricted; after an immigration court in Pittsburgh closed, Casa San Jose joins us to discuss what’s next for those with immigration hearings; and our Good Question! series looks into how the Mexican War Streets got its name.