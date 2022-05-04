© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Perspective from a Pennsylvania abortion provider in light of the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade

Published May 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The medical director of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania discusses what’s it’s like offering abortions in the region, including to patients traveling from states where these services are restricted; after an immigration court in Pittsburgh closed, Casa San Jose joins us to discuss what’s next for those with immigration hearings; and our Good Question! series looks into how the Mexican War Streets got its name.

