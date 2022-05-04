Perspective from a Pennsylvania abortion provider in light of the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade

On today’s episode of The Confluence: the Pennsylvania Department of Health has proposed regulations that would require more inquiry into potential owners of nursing homes — Pam Walz, a supervising attorney with Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, explains why these regulations are needed; the Anti-Defamation League recently released data on the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the region, which are up compared to previous years; and how women in the workplace are often asked to do the “non-promotable tasks.”

Listen • 22:30