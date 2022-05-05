Nominee for city's mobility and infrastructure department says safety, accessibility are top goals

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Mayor Ed Gainey nominated Kim Lucas, the acting director of the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, to officially lead the department, and we speak with her about plans for updating Smithfield Street, and the department’s priorities under the current administration; Gwen’s Girls executive director Kathi Elliott discusses what the organization has accomplished in 20 years, and how it’s celebrating the milestone; and we’re joined by the director of a new documentary about the Tree of Life attack and the community’s recovery.

