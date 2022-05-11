© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Black Women for a Better Education say lengthy search for PPS’s next superintendent is concerning

Published May 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: As the Pittsburgh Public Schools board opens public comment on the process to find its next superintendent, we ask a founding member of Black Women for a Better Education for feedback on the search; the Pittsburgh Opera and National Opera House are teaming up to develop educational and community engagement programming; and mid-state crisis centers are concerned about their capacity to handle calls for mental health support as a three-digit helpline goes live nationwide.

Today’s guests include: Allyce Pinchback-Johnson, founding member of Black Women for a Better Education; Rebekah Diaz, director of community engagement and IDEA initiatives with Pittsburgh Opera, and Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
