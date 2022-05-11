Black Women for a Better Education say lengthy search for PPS’s next superintendent is concerning

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As the Pittsburgh Public Schools board opens public comment on the process to find its next superintendent, we ask a founding member of Black Women for a Better Education for feedback on the search; the Pittsburgh Opera and National Opera House are teaming up to develop educational and community engagement programming; and mid-state crisis centers are concerned about their capacity to handle calls for mental health support as a three-digit helpline goes live nationwide.

Today’s guests include: Allyce Pinchback-Johnson, founding member of Black Women for a Better Education; Rebekah Diaz, director of community engagement and IDEA initiatives with Pittsburgh Opera, and Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House.