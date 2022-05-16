Pennsylvania hospitals are struggling to address staff shortages

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn how health care executives are hoping to address an influx of hospital emergency room patients in need of behavioral health care; after a yearlong search, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is welcoming its new president and CEO, the first woman to lead the organization; and we ask two curators about the significance of the new Frick Pittsburgh exhibit, “SLAY,” which brings together two paintings created 400 years apart.

Today’s guests include: Brett Sholtis, health reporter with WITF; Amy Haralson Kienle, the incoming president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh; Dawn Brean, chief curator and director of collections at the Frick Pittsburgh; and Kilolo Luckett, an art historian and Pittsburgh-based consulting curator.