The Confluence

Drug overdoses in 2021 reached a national high, Pennsylvania sees increase

Published May 17, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Deaths due to a drug overdose have hit a new record nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we learn where Pennsylvania data fits into the trends; the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank is trying to help facilities struggling with the infant formula shortages; and we examine a plan to create affordable housing through collective home ownership.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Smith, the state Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs; Denise O’Connor, founder and executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank; and Margaret J. Krauss, senior reporter at WESA.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
