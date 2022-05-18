© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Takeaways from the Pennsylvania primary, and a look ahead to what might matter to voters in November

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the results of Pennsylvania's contentious primary election and what's next in the general election.

Today’s guests include: Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics; Ben Forstate, a political consultant; Chris Potter, government and accountability editor with WESA; and Julia Terruso, political reporter with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Election 2022Pennsylvania Primary
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
