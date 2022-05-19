© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Some veteran Pennsylvania state lawmakers lost their seats in Tuesday's primary election

Published May 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
harrisburg_chambers.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As state primary election results are solidified, we learn more about some impactful incumbent races where longtime legislators experienced upsets; a $2 million grant will help Veterans Place build handicap-accessible apartments and a wellness and behavior health center; and a local makerspace is teaching students and adults about the impact of the African diaspora on science, technology, engineering and math. 

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Rob Hamilton, executive director of Veteran’s Place of Washington Boulevard; and Ja’Sonta Roberts, the off-site programs manager at Assemble, a Pittsburgh nonprofit maker-space.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceElection 2022Pennsylvania PrimaryVeterans Place of Washington BoulevardAssemble Pittsburgh
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More