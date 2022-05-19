Some veteran Pennsylvania state lawmakers lost their seats in Tuesday's primary election

On today’s episode of The Confluence: As state primary election results are solidified, we learn more about some impactful incumbent races where longtime legislators experienced upsets; a $2 million grant will help Veterans Place build handicap-accessible apartments and a wellness and behavior health center; and a local makerspace is teaching students and adults about the impact of the African diaspora on science, technology, engineering and math.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Rob Hamilton, executive director of Veteran’s Place of Washington Boulevard; and Ja’Sonta Roberts, the off-site programs manager at Assemble, a Pittsburgh nonprofit maker-space.