The Confluence

Remarking 16,000 ballots: What happened in Lancaster County?

Published May 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn why a printer error is holding up the processing of 16,000 ballots in Lancaster County; although 90% of incarcerated Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, COVID-19 restrictions persist at state prisons; and a look at how the local food bank is reacting to the continual rise in food prices, and how it’s affecting their clients and services. 

Today’s guests include: Gillian McGoldrick, Harrisburg bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Josh Murphy, director of supply chain strategy at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
