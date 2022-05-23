Remarking 16,000 ballots: What happened in Lancaster County?

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn why a printer error is holding up the processing of 16,000 ballots in Lancaster County; although 90% of incarcerated Pennsylvanians are vaccinated, COVID-19 restrictions persist at state prisons; and a look at how the local food bank is reacting to the continual rise in food prices, and how it’s affecting their clients and services.

Today’s guests include: Gillian McGoldrick, Harrisburg bureau chief for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Josh Murphy, director of supply chain strategy at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.