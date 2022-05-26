McCormick files a lawsuit over the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots in Senate primary

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn about U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick's lawsuit on the counting of mail-in ballots; we ask a Duquesne educator how to help children and young people process the shooting in Uvalde, Texas; and we speak with the director and a member of the Tamburitzans, an 85-year-old folk music group.

Today’s guests include: Marc Levy, reporter with the Associated Press; Tammy Hughes, professor with Duquesne University’s School of Education; and Alyssa Bushunow, executive director of the Tamburitzans, and Nick Hladio, a student performer with the group.