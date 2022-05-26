© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

McCormick files a lawsuit over the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots in Senate primary

Published May 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
election_workers_0.jpg
Lucy Perkins
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn about U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick's lawsuit on the counting of mail-in ballots; we ask a Duquesne educator how to help children and young people process the shooting in Uvalde, Texas; and we speak with the director and a member of the Tamburitzans, an 85-year-old folk music group.

Today’s guests include: Marc Levy, reporter with the Associated Press; Tammy Hughes, professor with Duquesne University’s School of Education; and Alyssa Bushunow, executive director of the Tamburitzans, and Nick Hladio, a student performer with the group.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
