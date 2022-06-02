© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Katharine Kelleman to stay on as Port Authority CEO through 2025

Published June 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Port Authority Board has approved extending CEO Katharine Kelleman’s contract for another four years; a bill in the state legislature aims to provide money for weatherization and home repairs; and a conversation with the former FBI and CIA director about his family’s experience with elder fraud.

Today’s guests include: Katharine Kelleman, CEO of the Port Authority of Allegheny County; state Rep. Sara Innamorato; and William Webster, former FBI and CIA director, and his wife Lynda Webster. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
