Katharine Kelleman to stay on as Port Authority CEO through 2025

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Port Authority Board has approved extending CEO Katharine Kelleman’s contract for another four years; a bill in the state legislature aims to provide money for weatherization and home repairs; and a conversation with the former FBI and CIA director about his family’s experience with elder fraud.

Today’s guests include: Katharine Kelleman, CEO of the Port Authority of Allegheny County; state Rep. Sara Innamorato; and William Webster, former FBI and CIA director, and his wife Lynda Webster.

