Pittsburgh's airport traffic is up, but not to pre-pandemic levels

Published June 6, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
airport_pic.jpg
Kathleen J. Davis
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state Supreme Court could consider three cases that challenge the inability of municipalities to set their own gun regulations; the airport has added more direct flights, in anticipation of a busy summer season; and we speak to an attorney about how their undocumented clients are faring after a South Side office that held immigration hearings was closed.

Today’s guests include: Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter at Spotlight PA; Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority; and Kristen Schneck, a Pittsburgh-based immigration attorney.

