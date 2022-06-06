Pittsburgh's airport traffic is up, but not to pre-pandemic levels

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state Supreme Court could consider three cases that challenge the inability of municipalities to set their own gun regulations; the airport has added more direct flights, in anticipation of a busy summer season; and we speak to an attorney about how their undocumented clients are faring after a South Side office that held immigration hearings was closed.

Today’s guests include: Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter at Spotlight PA; Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority; and Kristen Schneck, a Pittsburgh-based immigration attorney.