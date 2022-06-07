State lawmakers debate how to allocate surplus funds in budget

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Lawmakers in Harrisburg are looking at the upcoming budget and what do to with a surplus of funds; and as the city is planning to open its first needle exchange — which will offer clean supplies to those using drugs — we learn what additional supports are needed.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s Capitol Bureau Chief; Kiley Koscinski, WESA reporter; Laura Drogowski, a manager in the Pittsburgh Office of Community Health and Safety; and Joshua Schneider, an Overdose Prevention Coordinator in the Pittsburgh Office of Community Health & Safety.