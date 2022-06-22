© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

PPS and Pittsburgh police don’t have a cooperative agreement, as required by state law

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
people_with_dog_walking_by_colfax_school_elementary_pittsburgh_public_squirrel_hill.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A 2010 law mandates schools and law enforcement to have a cooperative agreement but Pittsburgh Public Schools and the city’s police bureau haven’t met this requirement; legislation moving through Harrisburg could restrict what public records those incarcerated can request; and what the community near the new Shell plant thinks of the ethane cracker.

Today’s guests include: Charlie Wolfson, enterprise reporter PublicSource; and John Hargreaves, volunteer director for the PA Prison Society. 

