Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood reacts to end of Roe v. Wade

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Hear Foundation, a nonprofit, launches in Pittsburgh with the mission of reducing gun violence and the fallout from these incidents; how Allegheny County is addressing the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness which is at a 12-year high; and with a new ethane cracker plant opening, how might it impact regional waterways. Today’s guests include: Leon Ford, CEO, Leon Ford Speaks; and Gabriel Krivosh, Senior Manager, Services for Adults Experiencing Homelessness.

