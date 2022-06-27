© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood reacts to end of Roe v. Wade

Published June 27, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
pittsburgh roe wade abortion demonstration protest reproductive rights women non-binary transgneder lgbt access supreme court casey (35).JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how are care providers in Western Pennsylvania preparing for a potential increase in patients coming from other states; Gov. Wolf signed legislation changing requirements for nurses from foreign countries to take state-mandated certification tests; and archaeologists have begun a new search of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, the site of the oldest human habitation in North America.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceAbortionNurses of PennsylvaniaMeadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More