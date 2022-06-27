Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood reacts to end of Roe v. Wade
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, how are care providers in Western Pennsylvania preparing for a potential increase in patients coming from other states; Gov. Wolf signed legislation changing requirements for nurses from foreign countries to take state-mandated certification tests; and archaeologists have begun a new search of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, the site of the oldest human habitation in North America.