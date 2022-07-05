© 2022 90.5 WESA
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

State lawmakers miss the deadline for budget, talks still ongoing

Published July 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
harrisburg_capitol.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear the latest about the state budget; a worker and union organizer with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania shares what they're seeing following the repeal of Roe v. Wade; and a conversation about how school buildings can become more climate resilient.

Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; Jocelyn K., a union representative with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; and Vivian Loftness, researcher and professor of architecture at Carnegie Mellon University.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluencePennyslvania BudgetPlanned Parenthood of Western PennsylvaniaClimate Change
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
