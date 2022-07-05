State lawmakers miss the deadline for budget, talks still ongoing

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We hear the latest about the state budget; a worker and union organizer with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania shares what they're seeing following the repeal of Roe v. Wade; and a conversation about how school buildings can become more climate resilient.

Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter with Spotlight PA; Jocelyn K., a union representative with Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania; and Vivian Loftness, researcher and professor of architecture at Carnegie Mellon University.