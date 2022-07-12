Deaths due to drug overdose rose in Allegheny County by 5% in 2021. Why?

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County reported 719 deaths due to a drug overdose in 2021, an increase from the previous year; the state established a database of police personnel records, but an investigation found the tool has created little accountability due to loopholes and a lack of enforcement; and we hear from a paddler and coach with a local dragon boat team.

Today’s guests include: Maisha Howze, assistant deputy director for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services Office of Behavioral Health; Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Naomi Herman, a member of two local dragon boat teams and Bob Randolph, the Steel City Dragons’ head coach and board chair.