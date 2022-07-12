© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Deaths due to drug overdose rose in Allegheny County by 5% in 2021. Why?

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County reported 719 deaths due to a drug overdose in 2021, an increase from the previous year; the state established a database of police personnel records, but an investigation found the tool has created little accountability due to loopholes and a lack of enforcement; and we hear from a paddler and coach with a local dragon boat team. 

Today’s guests include: Maisha Howze, assistant deputy director for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services Office of Behavioral Health; Danielle Ohl, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; and Naomi Herman, a member of two local dragon boat teams and Bob Randolph, the Steel City Dragons’ head coach and board chair.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
