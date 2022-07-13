County Controller Corey O’Connor wants to bring more transparency to budgets, Jail Oversight Board

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County’s newly appointed controller tells us his priorities as he joins county government and becomes the newest member of the Jail Oversight Board; after the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center closed last September, researchers asked some who had spent time at Shuman what alternatives to the center they want created; and a look at the reaction to the renaming of Heinz Field, now that the lease between the condiment company and football team is coming to an end.

Today’s guests include: Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County controller; Sara Goodkind, professor with the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work; and Brian Batko, reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.