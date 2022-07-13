© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

County Controller Corey O’Connor wants to bring more transparency to budgets, Jail Oversight Board

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
pittsburgh city council corey o'connor and erika strassburger.JPG
Maggie Young
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County’s newly appointed controller tells us his priorities as he joins county government and becomes the newest member of the Jail Oversight Board; after the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center closed last September, researchers asked some who had spent time at Shuman what alternatives to the center they want created; and a look at the reaction to the renaming of Heinz Field, now that the lease between the condiment company and football team is coming to an end. 

Today’s guests include: Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County controller; Sara Goodkind, professor with the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Social Work; and Brian Batko, reporter with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceAllegheny County ControllerCorey O'ConnorShuman Juvenile Detention CenterHeinz Field
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More