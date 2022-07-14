New tax credits aim to support Pennsylvanians with housing, child care costs

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state budget has established new tax credits, including a permanent child care tax credit and property tax relief for some homeowners and renters; we speak to a mother and business owner who testified before Congress about experiencing burnout during the pandemic; and City Council is tackling three big issues before taking its summer recess.

Today’s guests include: Kate Huangpu, government reporter with Spotlight PA; Tori Snyder, a Pittsburgh-based parent and small-business owner; and Kiley Koscinski, city government and policy reporter with WESA.

