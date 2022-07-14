© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

New tax credits aim to support Pennsylvanians with housing, child care costs

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Keith Srakocic
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The state budget has established new tax credits, including a permanent child care tax credit and property tax relief for some homeowners and renters; we speak to a mother and business owner who testified before Congress about experiencing burnout during the pandemic; and City Council is tackling three big issues before taking its summer recess. 

Today’s guests include: Kate Huangpu, government reporter with Spotlight PA; Tori Snyder, a Pittsburgh-based parent and small-business owner; and Kiley Koscinski, city government and policy reporter with WESA.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceChild Tax CreditburnoutPittsburgh City Council
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
