The Confluence

State court system accused of discrimination against people with opioid use disorder

Published July 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A federal lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice accuses the state court system of discriminating against those with opioid use disorder when some county courts limited or banned the use of medication to treat addiction; state legislation looks to create a registry of vacation rental properties for tax purposes; and what we’ve learned from the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images. 

Today’s guests include: Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Tony DeLuca, the treasurer of Somerset County and Sara Innamorato, Democratic state representative serving Pittsburgh; and Rachel Bezanson, assistant professor and astronomer with the University of Pittsburgh.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
