State court system accused of discrimination against people with opioid use disorder

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A federal lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice accuses the state court system of discriminating against those with opioid use disorder when some county courts limited or banned the use of medication to treat addiction; state legislation looks to create a registry of vacation rental properties for tax purposes; and what we’ve learned from the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images.

Today’s guests include: Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA; Tony DeLuca, the treasurer of Somerset County and Sara Innamorato, Democratic state representative serving Pittsburgh; and Rachel Bezanson, assistant professor and astronomer with the University of Pittsburgh.

