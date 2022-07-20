Pennsylvania has a new plan for recruiting and retaining teachers

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We learn about the plan from the Wolf administration to recruit and retain more teachers in the commonwealth; we ask a county councilor about why she’s supporting a ban on fracking in and under county parks; and Pittsburgh is hosting its first Disability Pride event this Saturday.

Today’s guests include: Eric Hagarty, acting secretary of education for Pennsylvania; Liv Bennett, Allegheny County councilor; and Vicki Landers, founder and executive director of Disability Pride PA.

