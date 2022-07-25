© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

How do Pittsburgh community groups feel about the new PPS superintendent?

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
wayne walters
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Wayne Walters, a longtime Pittsburgh Public Schools educator, will become the next superintendent of the district.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak to a member of Black Women for a Better Education for their reaction to the announcement of Pittsburgh Public Schools new superintendent; an investigation into how a city police officer invoked a little-known law to gain legal protection from a colleague that she alleges sexually assaulted her; and how did Squirrel Hill, and some of its streets, get named? 

Today’s guests include: Allyce Pinchback-Johnson, founding member of Black Women for a Better Education; Megan Harris, lead producer at City Cast Pittsburgh, and Rich Lord, managing editor of PublicSource.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
Nick Konopka
