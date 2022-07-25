How do Pittsburgh community groups feel about the new PPS superintendent?

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We speak to a member of Black Women for a Better Education for their reaction to the announcement of Pittsburgh Public Schools new superintendent; an investigation into how a city police officer invoked a little-known law to gain legal protection from a colleague that she alleges sexually assaulted her; and how did Squirrel Hill, and some of its streets, get named?

Today’s guests include: Allyce Pinchback-Johnson, founding member of Black Women for a Better Education; Megan Harris, lead producer at City Cast Pittsburgh, and Rich Lord, managing editor of PublicSource.