© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

Despite concerns of a recession, local businesses are experiencing steady demand for goods, services

Published August 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
pittsburgh_skyline.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at the results of a recent survey on the regional businesses economic outlook for remainder of the year; the state Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s mail-in-voting law, Act 77; and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh home is opening to the public. 

Today’s guests include: Vera Krekanova, chief research officer with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development; Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA; and Chris Rawson, board member of the August Wilson House. 

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceAllegheny Conference on Community DevelopmentAct 77Vote By MailAugust Wilson House
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More