Despite concerns of a recession, local businesses are experiencing steady demand for goods, services

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at the results of a recent survey on the regional businesses economic outlook for remainder of the year; the state Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s mail-in-voting law, Act 77; and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh home is opening to the public.

Today’s guests include: Vera Krekanova, chief research officer with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development; Stephen Caruso, Capitol reporter for Spotlight PA; and Chris Rawson, board member of the August Wilson House.

