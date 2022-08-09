© 2022 90.5 WESA
Are development subsidies benefiting the region? Allegheny County’s new controller wants to know

Published August 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
pittsburgh neighborhood oakland construction mckee place street development crane.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The new Allegheny County Controller’s first audit will assess the effectiveness of two types of development incentives in the county; a new nonprofit is working to register 30,000 eligible voters by the November elections; and to support filmmaking in the region, the a new sound stage will be built at the site of the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

Today’s guests include: Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County controller; Kadida Kenner, CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project; and Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Nick Konopka
