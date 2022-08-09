Are development subsidies benefiting the region? Allegheny County’s new controller wants to know

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The new Allegheny County Controller’s first audit will assess the effectiveness of two types of development incentives in the county; a new nonprofit is working to register 30,000 eligible voters by the November elections; and to support filmmaking in the region, the a new sound stage will be built at the site of the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

Today’s guests include: Corey O’Connor, Allegheny County controller; Kadida Kenner, CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project; and Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office.