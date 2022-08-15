Local pediatrician expects COVID cases among children to rise as they return to classrooms

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We ask a pediatrician about vaccinating children ahead of the coming school year; Pittsburgh Public Schools has raised property taxes to try to reduce its budget deficit, but it has little ability to collect such money from the city’s largest nonprofits; and a conversation with a religious studies professor about the rise of white Christian Nationalism in American politics.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Todd Wolynn, pediatrician and CEO of Kids Plus Pediatrics; and Emma Folts, higher education reporter for PublicSource.