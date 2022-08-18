© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Penn Hills School District is creating a police force

Published August 18, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Penn Hills School District will be forming a police force in an effort to boost security; we speak to a high school senior and adult working in violence prevention about the results of a survey that asked Pittsburgh area youth what impact gun violence is having on their lives; and a look at how a Homewood garden is seeking to combat food apartheid.

Today’s guests include: Nancy Hines, superintendent of school at Penn Hills School District; Cierra Guest, a senior at Woodland Hills School District, and Rev. Eleanor Williams, founder of the North Side Partnership Project.

