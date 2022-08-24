Eviction filings are on the rise in Allegheny County, now that pandemic rental assistance has ended

On today’s episode of The Confluence: An investigation by PublicSource found that eviction filings dropped in the pandemic, but have returned to pre-shutdown levels; new research suggests there are more than 100 genetic markers associated with autism; and we ask an entomologist why spotted lanternflies have to be squashed.

Today’s guests include: Eric Jankiewicz, a reporter with PublicSource; Dr. Bernie Devlin, a professor of psychiatry with the University of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Kathryn Roeder, the UPMC Professor of Statistics and Life Sciences from Carnegie Mellon University; and Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology at Penn State University.

