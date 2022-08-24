© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Eviction filings are on the rise in Allegheny County, now that pandemic rental assistance has ended

Published August 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
rent_evictions.jpg
Michael Dwyer
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: An investigation by PublicSource found that eviction filings dropped in the pandemic, but have returned to pre-shutdown levels; new research suggests there are more than 100 genetic markers associated with autism; and we ask an entomologist why spotted lanternflies have to be squashed.

Today’s guests include: Eric Jankiewicz, a reporter with PublicSource; Dr. Bernie Devlin, a professor of psychiatry with the University of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Kathryn Roeder, the UPMC Professor of Statistics and Life Sciences from Carnegie Mellon University; and Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology at Penn State University. 

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceEvictionsrent reliefautism spectrumSpotted Lanternfly
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
