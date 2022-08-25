© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Allegheny County explores alternative responses to nonviolent 911 calls

Published August 25, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County will work with the Harvard Kennedy School's Government Performance Lab to implement different responses to nonviolent 911 calls; the Latino Community Center has opened a new headquarters in East Liberty; and we look at the pay raise state lawmakers are expected to receive this year, corresponding with the inflation rate. 

Today’s guests include: Gloria Gong, executive director of the Government Performance Lab at the Harvard Kennedy School; Rosamaria Cristello, founder and executive director of Latino Community Center; and Christina Baker and Jaxon White, reporters with Lancaster Online.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Nick Konopka
See stories by Nick Konopka
