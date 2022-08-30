How Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates differ on education priorities

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at the differences between gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro’s plans regarding K-12 education policy; the first Hall of Fame class has been announced for the Pirates; and a new esports arena has been opened at Duquesne City School District to introduce students to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, political reporter with WHYY; Jim Trdinich, Pittsburgh Pirates historian; and Michelle Stowell and Marcie Yunkun, teachers with Duquesne City School District.