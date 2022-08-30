© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
confluence-itunes-badge-3.png
The Confluence

How Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates differ on education priorities

Published August 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
PS_schools.JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We look at the differences between gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro’s plans regarding K-12 education policy; the first Hall of Fame class has been announced for the Pirates; and a new esports arena has been opened at Duquesne City School District to introduce students to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. 

Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, political reporter with WHYY; Jim Trdinich, Pittsburgh Pirates historian; and Michelle Stowell and Marcie Yunkun, teachers with Duquesne City School District.

Tags

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceElection 2022Gubernatorial racePittsburgh PiratesEsportsDuquesne City School District
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More