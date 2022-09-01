Oliver Citywide Academy, where student was killed, proposed remote learning option

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A WESA investigation looks at the death of 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, and a proposal for remote learning that some staff at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy say could have kept him away from harm; more living facilities are creating LGBTQ-friendly spaces for aging residents; and a preview of the second Pittsburgh International Literary Festival.

Today’s guests include: Oliver Morrison, reporter with WESA; Jim Pieffer, president and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network; and Andrés Franco, executive director of City of Asylum.