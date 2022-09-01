© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Oliver Citywide Academy, where student was killed, proposed remote learning option

Published September 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Public Schools' Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A WESA investigation looks at the death of 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, and a proposal for remote learning that some staff at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy say could have kept him away from harm; more living facilities are creating LGBTQ-friendly spaces for aging residents; and a preview of the second Pittsburgh International Literary Festival.

Today’s guests include: Oliver Morrison, reporter with WESA; Jim Pieffer, president and CEO of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network; and Andrés Franco, executive director of City of Asylum.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluencePittsburgh Public School DistrictOliver Citywide AcademySenior CareLGBTQ AgingCity of Asylum
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
