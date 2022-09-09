NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels died Wednesday at 71. Hear her speak in Pittsburgh in 2007
Anne Garrels, longtime foreign correspondent for NPR, died Wednesday, September 7, of lung cancer at age 71. Garrels was a bureau chief for ABC television news in Moscow and Central America. But she is probably best known for her reporting for NPR from Baghdad during the Iraq War. She spoke in Pittsburgh 15 years ago and WDUQ broadcast her remarks. She wrote about her experiences in her book, "Naked in Baghdad."