The Confluence

Report shows the rate of recidivism in Pennsylvania prisons has stagnated in the last 15 years

Published September 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
prison.jpg
MARC LEVY
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A report from the state Department of Corrections shows recidivism rates have changed little in the last 15 years; in his new podcast, former NPR host David Greene interviews athletes about the defining moments in their careers, giving insight to their lives; and a new book looks at what happened in McKeesport after its century-old newspaper closed in 2015. 

Today’s guests include: Kirstin Cornnell, family and community support director with Pennsylvania Prison Society; David Greene, former host of NPR’s Morning Edition and host of the podcast “In the Moment with David Greene.”

