Audit says Turnpike Commission faces ‘significant challenges’ regarding debt, uncollected tolls

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A report from the state auditor general on the performance of the Turnpike Commission says uncollected tolls and challenges to raising tolls have created an “unsustainable situation”; state lawmakers spent $3 million on outside law firms to help the caucuses prepare redistricted maps; and a conversation about a new production debuting next week in Pittsburgh featuring several Ukrainian refugee artists, and produced by a Pittsburgh native.

Today’s guests include: Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania auditor general; Kate Huangpu, government reporter for Spotlight PA; and Audrey Rose Dégez, producing director and performer, and Yuliia Linnik, performer and public relations manager, with the Slovo Theatre Group.

