Audit says Turnpike Commission faces ‘significant challenges’ regarding debt, uncollected tolls

Published September 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: A report from the state auditor general on the performance of the Turnpike Commission says uncollected tolls and challenges to raising tolls have created an “unsustainable situation”; state lawmakers spent $3 million on outside law firms to help the caucuses prepare redistricted maps; and a conversation about a new production debuting next week in Pittsburgh featuring several Ukrainian refugee artists, and produced by a Pittsburgh native. 

Today’s guests include: Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania auditor general; Kate Huangpu, government reporter for Spotlight PA; and Audrey Rose Dégez, producing director and performer, and Yuliia Linnik, performer and public relations manager, with the Slovo Theatre Group. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
