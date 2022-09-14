© 2022 90.5 WESA
Gov. Wolf is at odds with GOP-led legislature over constitutional amendment regarding abortion

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Gov. Tom Wolf is arguing the GOP-led legislature’s effort to combine measures in one bill violates the state constitution which prohibits passing laws regarding multiple, unrelated issues; the longevity of Roberto Clemente’s Sports City is under debate as the Puerto Rican government claims the player’s family has let it fall into disrepair; and the state Department of Education is updating its science standards, the first revision since they were created in 2002. 

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, capitol bureau chief for WESA; Tom Fontaine, editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; and Karen Molchanow, executive director for the State Board of Education, and Brian Gasper, chief of the Division of Instructional Quality in the Department of Education.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
