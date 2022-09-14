Gov. Wolf is at odds with GOP-led legislature over constitutional amendment regarding abortion

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Gov. Tom Wolf is arguing the GOP-led legislature’s effort to combine measures in one bill violates the state constitution which prohibits passing laws regarding multiple, unrelated issues; the longevity of Roberto Clemente’s Sports City is under debate as the Puerto Rican government claims the player’s family has let it fall into disrepair; and the state Department of Education is updating its science standards, the first revision since they were created in 2002.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, capitol bureau chief for WESA; Tom Fontaine, editor of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review; and Karen Molchanow, executive director for the State Board of Education, and Brian Gasper, chief of the Division of Instructional Quality in the Department of Education.