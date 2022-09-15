© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Rep. Dan Frankel wants to expand Pennsylvania’s hate crimes law

Published September 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
frankelgab.jpg
Chris Potter
/
WESA-FM
State Rep. Dan Frankel spoke out against Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's ties to the right-wing website Gab on July 21, 2022.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: State Rep. Dan Frankel has renewed calls to expand the state’s hate crimes law after criticizing gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for giving money to Gab, a right-wing social media site where others have posted antisemitic speech; an organization serving unhoused people has found an increasing need in Pittsburgh as pandemic eviction protections have been rolled back; and an investigation into how although marijuana is permitted for medical use, lawmakers have not clarified the protections workers when it comes to using the substance, even on personal time.

Today’s guests include: State Rep. Dan Frankel; Dan Palka, administrative director with Allegheny Health Network’s Reaching Out on the Streets (R.O.O.T.S.); and Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA.

The Confluence The ConfluenceConfluenceDan FrankelHate CrimeshomelessnessMedical Marijuana
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
