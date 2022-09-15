Rep. Dan Frankel wants to expand Pennsylvania’s hate crimes law

On today’s episode of The Confluence: State Rep. Dan Frankel has renewed calls to expand the state’s hate crimes law after criticizing gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for giving money to Gab, a right-wing social media site where others have posted antisemitic speech; an organization serving unhoused people has found an increasing need in Pittsburgh as pandemic eviction protections have been rolled back; and an investigation into how although marijuana is permitted for medical use, lawmakers have not clarified the protections workers when it comes to using the substance, even on personal time.

Today’s guests include: State Rep. Dan Frankel; Dan Palka, administrative director with Allegheny Health Network’s Reaching Out on the Streets (R.O.O.T.S.); and Ed Mahon, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA.

