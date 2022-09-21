© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Some state lawmakers went on Wyoming rodeo trip paid for by skills games company

Published September 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pace-O-Matic, a skill games company that’s been lobbying to have their games formally recognized as legal, invited a group of state legislators to Wyoming; data from the U.S. Census Bureau found 5% more Pittsburghers were living in poverty in 2021, compared to two years prior; and the city will be hosting its inaugural Architecture Week. 

Today’s guests include: Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter at Spotlight PA; Anita Zuberi, an associate professor of sociology at Duquesne University; and Michelle Fanzo,  executive director of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

