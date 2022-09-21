Some state lawmakers went on Wyoming rodeo trip paid for by skills games company

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Pace-O-Matic, a skill games company that’s been lobbying to have their games formally recognized as legal, invited a group of state legislators to Wyoming; data from the U.S. Census Bureau found 5% more Pittsburghers were living in poverty in 2021, compared to two years prior; and the city will be hosting its inaugural Architecture Week.

Today’s guests include: Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter at Spotlight PA; Anita Zuberi, an associate professor of sociology at Duquesne University; and Michelle Fanzo, executive director of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.