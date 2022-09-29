© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Allegheny County will soon offer some low-income residents reduce transit fares as part of a study

Published September 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Regional Transit_Port Authority_bus_city bus_PRT_PAT_kk.jpg
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
A bus retrofitted with the new Pittsburgh Regional Transit design.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County announced a pilot program to offer low-income residents reduced fares to ride Pittsburgh Regional Transit; Republican state lawmakers introduced what they are calling a "parental bill of rights," which legislators in support say give parents more say in what content is taught in schools; and as pawpaw season comes to a close, we learn about how to forage this native fruit.

Today’s guests include:  Laura Chu Wiens, executive director of Pittsburghers for Public Transit; Justin Sweitzer, senior reporter for City & State PA; and Ryan Utz, professor of environmental science at Chatham University.

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
