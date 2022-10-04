Counties can legally help voters fix minor errors on mail ballots, a Pa. judge rules

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A Commonwealth Court judge ruled its legal for counties to let voters fix small errors on their mail-in ballots, a practice known as “ballot curing”; the time between August and November is known as the “Red Zone,” when more than half of college campus sexual assaults will take place, we discuss what’s being done to address these incidents; and students at Community College of Allegheny County have the chance to send an experiment to space.

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Mila Sanina, freelance journalist and assistant teaching professor at Penn State Bellisario College, and Emma Folts, higher education reporter for PublicSource; and Justin Starr, CCAC Endowed Professor of Advanced Technologies and coordinator for the college’s participation in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.