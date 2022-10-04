© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Counties can legally help voters fix minor errors on mail ballots, a Pa. judge rules

Published October 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
mail_ballot.jpg
Lucy Perkins
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: A Commonwealth Court judge ruled its legal for counties to let voters fix small errors on their mail-in ballots, a practice known as “ballot curing”; the time between August and November is known as the “Red Zone,” when more than half of college campus sexual assaults will take place, we discuss what’s being done to address these incidents; and students at Community College of Allegheny County have the chance to send an experiment to space. 

Today’s guests include: Sam Dunklau, WESA’s capitol bureau chief; Mila Sanina, freelance journalist and assistant teaching professor at Penn State Bellisario College, and Emma Folts, higher education reporter for PublicSource; and Justin Starr, CCAC Endowed Professor of Advanced Technologies and coordinator for the college’s participation in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program.

Tags
The Confluence Election 2022Campus Sexual AssaultCommunity College of Allegheny County
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
