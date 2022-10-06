© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

A state Senate bill seeks to make treatment for chronically ill patients more affordable

Published October 6, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Proposed legislation in Harrisburg could help ill patients better access treatments by modifying and modernizing the prior authorization process, but the legislature has to approve it in its remaining session days; a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation finds much of Art Rooney Sr.’s early wealth came from his role in the city’s rackets, according to FBI and other archival documents; and a judge has ruled Pittsburgh can remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Schenley Park. 

Today’s guests include: Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York); Sean Hamill, reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; and Bill O’Driscoll, WESA’s arts and culture reporter.

The Confluence ConfluenceThe ConfluenceHealth InsuranceArt RooneyChristopher Columbus
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
