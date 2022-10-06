A state Senate bill seeks to make treatment for chronically ill patients more affordable

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Proposed legislation in Harrisburg could help ill patients better access treatments by modifying and modernizing the prior authorization process, but the legislature has to approve it in its remaining session days; a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation finds much of Art Rooney Sr.’s early wealth came from his role in the city’s rackets, according to FBI and other archival documents; and a judge has ruled Pittsburgh can remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from Schenley Park.

Today’s guests include: Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York); Sean Hamill, reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; and Bill O’Driscoll, WESA’s arts and culture reporter.