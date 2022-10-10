© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

New Women & Girls Foundation CEO looks to expand the organization

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
education_schools_classroom.jpg
Jessica Kourkounis
/
Keystone Crossroads

On today’s special episode of The Confluence: The ACLU has filed a complaint against the Central Bucks School District for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students; we talk with the new CEO of the Women and Girls Foundation about her goals for the organization and future of female empowerment; and biologists have published a study discovering a rare hybrid bird.

Today’s guests include: Emily Rizzo, suburban reporter for WHYY; Camila Rivera-Tinsley, CEO of the Women and Girls Foundation; and David Toews, assistant professor of biology at Pennsylvania State University.

Tags
The Confluence ACLU of PennsylvaniaWomen and Girls FoundationPennsylvania State University
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Emma Furry
See stories by Emma Furry
