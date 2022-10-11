Mayor Gainey taps residents to advise on selecting Pittsburgh’s next police chief
On today’s episode of The Confluence: Mayor Ed Gainey names the group of residents who will advise him on the selection of the city’s next police chief and explains how he hopes to spend federal dollars on infrastructure; and a preview of the city’s newest museum that plans to both highlight the past and train the future space industry workforce.
Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey; and Sam Moore, executive director of the Moonshot Museum.