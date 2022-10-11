© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Mayor Gainey taps residents to advise on selecting Pittsburgh’s next police chief

Published October 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
Mayor Ed Gainey
Ariel Worthy
/
WESA
Mayor Ed Gainey prepares to sign an expansion of inclusionary zoning into law.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Mayor Ed Gainey names the group of residents who will advise him on the selection of the city’s next police chief and explains how he hopes to spend federal dollars on infrastructure; and a preview of the city’s newest museum that plans to both highlight the past and train the future space industry workforce. 

Today’s guests include: Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey; and Sam Moore, executive director of the Moonshot Museum.

