412 Food Rescue CEO says the organization ‘is ready for new ideas and a new perspective’

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the impacts of a U.S. Supreme Court decision to vacate a lower court ruling allowing mail-in ballots without a date on the return envelope to be counted in a 2021 election for common pleas judge in Lehigh County; and the leader of the food recovery organizations 412 Food Rescue and Food Rescue Hero is planning to step down from both roles in early 2023.

Today’s guests include: Mark Scolforo, reporter with the Associated Press; and Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder of 412 Food Rescue.

