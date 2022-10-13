© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

412 Food Rescue CEO says the organization ‘is ready for new ideas and a new perspective’

Published October 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Kara Holsopple
The Allegheny Front
412 Food Rescue CEO Leah Lizarondo is leaving the organization in early 2023.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: We discuss the impacts of a U.S. Supreme Court decision to vacate a lower court ruling allowing mail-in ballots without a date on the return envelope to be counted in a 2021 election for common pleas judge in Lehigh County; and the leader of the food recovery organizations 412 Food Rescue and Food Rescue Hero is planning to step down from both roles in early 2023.

Today’s guests include: Mark Scolforo, reporter with the Associated Press; and Leah Lizarondo, CEO and co-founder of 412 Food Rescue. 

The Confluence 412 food rescueLeah LizarondoU.S. Supreme CourtMail-In Ballot
