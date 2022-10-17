© 2022 90.5 WESA
At 25 county jails, a third of use-of-force incidents involved a mental health crisis or illness

Published October 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: In 25 county jails across Pennsylvania, a WITF investigation found that almost one in three uses of force during the last three months of 2021 involved someone having a mental health crisis or who had been diagnosed with a mental illness; long-COVID continues to impact people around the world, and a recent study confirms it’s more widespread than previously thought; and a legal challenge to the Wilkinsburg annexation effort. 

Today’s guests include: Brett Sholtis, WITF's health reporter; Dr. Briana DiSilvio, a specialist in pulmonary and critical care at Allegheny Health Network; and Kiley Koscinski, WESA’s city government reporter.

The Confluence IncarcerationCOVID-19Wilkinsburg Annexation
