At 25 county jails, a third of use-of-force incidents involved a mental health crisis or illness

On today’s episode of The Confluence: In 25 county jails across Pennsylvania, a WITF investigation found that almost one in three uses of force during the last three months of 2021 involved someone having a mental health crisis or who had been diagnosed with a mental illness; long-COVID continues to impact people around the world, and a recent study confirms it’s more widespread than previously thought; and a legal challenge to the Wilkinsburg annexation effort.

Today’s guests include: Brett Sholtis, WITF's health reporter; Dr. Briana DiSilvio, a specialist in pulmonary and critical care at Allegheny Health Network; and Kiley Koscinski, WESA’s city government reporter.

