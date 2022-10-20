How the state of Pennsylvania is preparing for the November election
On today’s episode of The Confluence: More than 1.2 million Pennsylvania voters have requested a mail-in ballot for this year’s midterm, we discuss how the state is preparing for November’s election with mounting legal challenges; and how might redrawn districts for state House and Senate races impact the election outcomes?
Today’s guests include: Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania’s acting Secretary of State; and Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor.