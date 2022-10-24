© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

A look back at the history of major newspaper strikes in Pittsburgh

Published October 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence: As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s journalists continue to strike, we look back at the city's last newspaper strike, 30 years ago; a collaboration between researchers, public and private entities are testing new technology in the Mon-Fayette Expressway; and a look at whether voters care about debates, which have been largely absent from this election season.

Today’s guests include: Andrew Conte, director of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University; and Julie Vandenbossche, professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh and director of research of IRISE.

