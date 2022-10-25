Shuman Juvenile Detention Center closed more than a year ago, but repercussions continue

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County is seeking proposals from companies to run a juvenile detention center, a year after the county closed its own, but we discuss what might be implemented instead; Pittsburgh Food Policy Council is requesting the city allocate $10 million for a food justice fund; and we learn how researchers will use a $4 million federal grant for efforts to reduce racial disparities and promote a positive school climate in public schools.

Today’s guests include: Kathi Elliott, chief executive officer of Gwen’s Girls; Sam Applefield, project manager with the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council; and James Huguley, associate dean for diversity equity and inclusion and project principal investigator at the University of Pittsburgh’s Just Discipline Project.