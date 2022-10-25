© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Shuman Juvenile Detention Center closed more than a year ago, but repercussions continue

Published October 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa.

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Allegheny County is seeking proposals from companies to run a juvenile detention center, a year after the county closed its own, but we discuss what might be implemented instead; Pittsburgh Food Policy Council is requesting the city allocate $10 million for a food justice fund; and we learn how researchers will use a $4 million federal grant for efforts to reduce racial disparities and promote a positive school climate in public schools.

Today’s guests include: Kathi Elliott, chief executive officer of Gwen’s Girls; Sam Applefield, project manager with the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council; and James Huguley, associate dean for diversity equity and inclusion and project principal investigator at the University of Pittsburgh’s Just Discipline Project. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
